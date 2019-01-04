

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they're searching for other potential victims of an alleged human trafficking operation.

Police say they began investigating last month after a woman came forward.

They allege participants in the operation met victims through the dating app Tinder and either forced or attempted to force them into the sex trade.

In one case where the alleged victim refused to take part, police say the person trying to recruit her resorted to harassment.

Last month police say they arrested two men, ages 19 and 23, and a 23-year-old woman who now face 21 charges between them.

Police say they believe there are other victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.