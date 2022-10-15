Three people charged after stolen vehicle strikes Orillia home

Orillia OPP have charged three people after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the call of a suspicious vehicle at around 12:35 a.m. on West Street North. According to police, the vehicle fled the scene but was located after multiple traffic complaints.

The vehicle crashed into a home on High Street a short while later. A driver fled the scene on foot but was located with help from the OPP's canine unit.

Numerous stolen I.D.'s, credit and debit cards were discovered inside the vehicle, while the vehicle was reported stolen to another police service.

Two people from Brampton now face multiple theft charges and a third man from Mississauga faces dangerous driving and theft charges.

Police say the three occupants suffered minor injuries in the collision.