Three people face drug-related charges after provincial police seized purple heroin in Collingwood.

Officers arrested two men and one woman on Tuesday following an investigation that began in February.

Police say they seized eight-grams of purple heroin and over $2,000 cash.

A 55-year-old Collingwood man, a 57-year-old Collingwood woman, and a 24-year-old Brampton man have been charged with drug trafficking offences.

They have been held for a bail hearing in Barrie.