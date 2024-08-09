Three more busted in Meaford crime ring

BARRIE
    Three more people charged in a Meaford crime ring.

    The Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at a residence on Marshall Street in Meaford on July 25 at around 3:30 p.m.

    During the search, officers discovered two firearms, a 22-calibre rifle, a pellet gun, kitchen appliances and three bicycles. The total estimated value of seized items is approximately $22,000.

    A 43-year-old Meaford man was charged at that time.

    Through further investigation, three individuals were arrested and each was charged with:

    • Five counts of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
    • Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • Breach of firearms regulation - store firearm or restricted weapon
    • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
    • Unauthorized possession of a weapon

    A 37-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man, all from Meaford, have all been charged with the above offences.

    The accused parties were released and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice on September 5.

    The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

