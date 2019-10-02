York Regional Police investigators are looking for three men who allegedly stole a bunch of cell phones from a store in Newmarket.

Police say one of the suspects hit an employee with a firearm during the robbery on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses who may have seen some unusual activity around the store located in the area of Davis Drive and Leslie Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit or Crime Stoppers to give an anonymous tip.