

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Four people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed inside his own vehicle in Caledon.

The OPP was called to a stretch of Airport Road between Old Church Road and Olde Base Line Road on Monday afternoon.

Police say a 20-year-old man had just left a gas station when he was stabbed with a knife. Four suspects were later arrested after a traffic stop on Old Church Road.

A 17-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, all from Brampton, have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of marijuana.

All four were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.