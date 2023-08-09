Three men had their licences suspended for 90 days: OPP

Three drivers have been pulled from the streets of Dufferin County after police lay impaired driving charges.

A concerned driver called the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) about a possible impaired driver on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Police found the driver in the area of the Second Line in Shelburne and determined both drugs and alcohol impaired the 42-year-old Shelburne man.

Two days prior, police stopped a car on County Road 109 in Amaranth for another traffic violation. They determined the 21-year-old Arthur man was impaired and had used a colour coating to obscure the interior of his car and obstructed his licence plate. He was charged accordingly.

The day before, police had stopped a man at 6:20 a.m. after the report of a possibly impaired driver near Highway 10 and Broadway in Orangeville.

As a result, a 38-year-old man was charged with operation while impaired, having alcohol or cannabis readily available, driving while under suspension, and failing to supply an insurance card or a vehicle permit.

The three men are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges in August. Their driver's licences were suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles were impounded for seven days.