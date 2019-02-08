

CTV Barrie





Northumberland County OPP officers have arrested three men in connection to the murder of Scott McDonald.



The accused, Christopher Hulsman, 37; Andrew Misztal, 26; and Steffan Hache, 22; all from Kingston, have all been charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.



The arrests were made between February 6 and February 8, 2019.



McDonald was shot and killed in the driveway of his home on the morning of August 18, 2018, in the Hamlet of Trent River.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumberland County OPP