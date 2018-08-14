

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police is appealing for witnesses who may have seen a two-vehicle collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury three weeks ago.

Four people were injured in the crash on County Road 88 between Highway 400 and the 10th Sideroad at 5:20 p.m. on July 24.

Police say one of the vehicles involved had been in an earlier pursuit with an officer following a theft at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown.

Three Toronto men have been charged after an investigation into the collision and theft.

The Special Investigations Unit is also investigating.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.