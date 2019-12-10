BARRIE -- Provincial police are on the hunt for three men accused in a home invasion that left the homeowner with serious injuries.

Police say the break-in happened around seven in the morning last Thursday in Bolton.

Police allege the suspects broke into the house on Cedargrove Road and were confronted by the homeowner who had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the altercation.

Related Story: Homeowner rushed to hospital after confronting home invaders

Officers are looking for a white Dodge pickup truck with an extended cab that's believed to be the suspect vehicle. It was last seen driving on Cedargrove Road towards Harvest Moon Drive.

Police say three men were spotted in the truck, two were wearing black, and one wore an orange top.

Caledon OPP is appealing to residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious people, vehicles or activity between 6 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.