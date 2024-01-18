Three injured in three-vehicle crash in Town of Mono
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in the Town of Mono on Thursday evening.
A social media post by OPP says the collision involved three vehicles on Hwy. 10 between the 25th Sideroad and 30th Sideroad.
The crash sent three people to a local trauma center, according to police. However, the status of their injuries is not known.
A portion of Hwy. 10 was shut down for over an hour while crews cleaned up the scene. It reopened shortly before 10 p.m.
There's no word on the cause of the crash or if charges will be laid.
