Three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Dufferin County

Three people are in hospital after the multi-vehicle crash in Mansfield on Sunday.

According to paramedics, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Airport road south of Mansfield.

Paramedics say when they arrived, they found two cars in a ditch heading north and a motorcycle that had collided with one of the vehicles.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a Toronto trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance and is said to have life-altering injuries, while two other individuals were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

OPP closed Aiport road between County Rd 17 and Sideroad 5 for several hours as they investigated.