Three injured in head-on crash in Huntsville

Three people are in hospital after a head-on crash in Huntsville Friday afternoon.

According to OPP a passenger vehicle collided with a pickup truck just before 6 p.m. on highway 60 near harp lake road.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries, while 2 others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 60 has been closed in both directions Friday night as the police investigation continues.