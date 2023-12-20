Three drivers arrested on impaired driving-related offences in 4 days: Bracebridge OPP
Thanks to the public reporting line, police laid three impaired driving-related charges in four days in Muskoka.
Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called about a possible impaired driver from a person concerned about the driving behaviour of a truck with a plow on the front in the area of Depot Drive in Bracebridge.
Officers located the driver at 2:30 a.m. and charged a 21-year-old Huntsville man with impaired charges.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., two days later, a call came in from a concerned motorist about the erratic driving behaviour of a vehicle on Highway 118 in Bracebridge.
OPP officers pulled over the driver near Highway 11 and laid impaired charges against a 23-year-old man from Hillsburgh.
Two days later, at 1:45 a.m., another motorist called to advise police they were concerned about a driver out of his vehicle on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.
Police located the 53-year-old Barrie man and subsequently charged him with refusal to comply with breath demand and operation while prohibited.
They will all appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge in January to answer the charges.
