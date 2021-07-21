BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged three positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, two in Barrie and one in Collingwood.

The number of active infections in the region has dropped to 22. Four infected patients are in local hospitals.

To date, 12,339 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. Since that time, 12,062 people recovered, while 255 Simcoe Muskoka residents lost their lives after contracting the virus.

The health unit reported roughly 40 positive cases over the past two weeks, with daily case counts not recorded since August 2020.

Still, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health said that without getting local vaccination rates up, there is a risk of the virus increasing in the fall.

"Coronavirus types such as COVID-19 are seasonal by nature tend to surge more in the colder months that come, so I think the true test for us will be from September onward," said Dr. Charles Gardner.

So far, over 700,000 doses of the vaccine have gone into the arms of residents, but Gardner said that's not enough with the Delta variant threat.

The region's top doctor said 90 per cent vaccination coverage would likely be required "to have true herd immunity."

COVID-19 CASES IN ONTARIO

Meanwhile, the province marks the 13th straight day with less than 200 new infections.

On Wednesday, 135 cases were logged, plus four deaths related to the virus.

The province reports 139 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Most cases reported across Ontario were in Toronto, Peel Region and Durham Region.