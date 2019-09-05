

The Canadian Press





Police say three children poked themselves with three discarded syringes near an elementary school in Toronto.

They say the incident occurred in the city's west end around 11:30 a-m yesterday.

Toronto police say the children were unaware of the risks and picked up the syringes and were taken to hospital to receive treatment.

They are reminding the parents to talk about the health and safety hazards of discarded syringes and to tell children not to touch them and to tell an adult about them.