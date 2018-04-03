

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Three people have been charged with second degree murder in the stabbing death of a 19 year old from East Gwillimbury.

Keegan Blyth and another 19 year old were found stabbed at a residence on Mount Albert Road and Second Concession on March 27.

The pair was taken to hospital, but Blyth succumbed to his injuries two days later. The other victim suffered minor injuries.

Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday. York Regional Police say the suspects were in possession of drugs. The third suspect was arrested on Friday.

A 22-year-old Newmarket man, a 19-year-old Newmarket man and a 16-year-old boy from Toronto have been charged with second degree murder, assault causing bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and marijuana.

Blyth is being remembered by his family as kind-hearted, loving and a good uncle.

The investigation is ongoing.