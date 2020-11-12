Advertisement
Three car collision on Bayfield Street in Springwater Township
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 9:32PM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 12, 2020 9:46PM EST
Crash on Bayfield Street in Springwater Twp on November12th around 6:30 pm (Dave Erskine/CTV News)
SPRINGWATER TWP., ONT. -- The drivers of three vehicles collided on Bayfield Street in Springwater Township earlier this evening.
Around 6:30 pm crews were dispatched to near Carson Street where they stopped all southbound traffic for an extended time.
According to Springwater Fire none of the occupants were injured.
Traffic was backed up while crews cleaned up the scene but eventually rerouted towards Hamner Street in Barrie.
The road has since reopened and the cause of the collision is still being investigated.