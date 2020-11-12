SPRINGWATER TWP., ONT. -- The drivers of three vehicles collided on Bayfield Street in Springwater Township earlier this evening.

Around 6:30 pm crews were dispatched to near Carson Street where they stopped all southbound traffic for an extended time.

According to Springwater Fire none of the occupants were injured.

Traffic was backed up while crews cleaned up the scene but eventually rerouted towards Hamner Street in Barrie.

The road has since reopened and the cause of the collision is still being investigated.