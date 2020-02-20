MARKHAM -- Three teenagers have been arrested after an alleged "violent bank robbery" that left four people injured.

York Regional Police say the three boys, ages 13, 15 and 16, were armed with knives and guns during the incident on Wednesday night in Markham.

According to police, the boys ordered everyone onto the ground and demanded cash from the safe. Police say two employees were stabbed and two other people were kicked in the face. All four victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers used the K9 unit to track the suspects to a house that was under construction later that night and placed them under arrest.

Police say they found two guns and a vehicle that had been reported stolen during an alleged violent carjacking in Toronto last week.

The boys face multiple charges, including armed robbery and aggravated assault.

All three are scheduled to appear in court today.