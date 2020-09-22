BARRIE -- Three of Barrie's busiest transit routes will return to regular services next week.

Starting Monday, the city says Barrie Transit routes 1, 6, and 8 will go back to a 30-minute frequency. Since April 6, these routes ran on 60-minute intervals due to the pandemic.

According to the city, these routes, along with route 100, have the highest volume of riders. Increasing the number of trips will help with physical distancing on board and increase overall service from 65 per cent to 85 per cent.

The city says its currently assessing other routes and working to return regular services across the city.