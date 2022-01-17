Three arrested in Orillia drug trafficking investigation
Police display evidence allegedly seized during a search warrant in Orillia, Ont., on Fri., Jan. 14, 2022 (Supplied)
Three people face charges following a police drug bust in Orillia.
Provincial police say officers seized cocaine, prescription drugs, debt lists, packaging material, cell phones and a large amount of Canadian cash during a search warrant on Friday.
They arrested a 39-year-old Severn man, a 62-year-old Ramara Township woman and a 29-year-old Washago woman.
All of the accused face drug-related charges.
The Severn Township man also faces a charge of possessing stolen property under $5,000.
Police say two of the accused were released with a future court date.
One person was held in police custody for a bail hearing.