Three arrested in 2021 violent home invasion robbery in Innisfil

Three people face charges in connection with a violent home invasion and robbery in Innisfil nearly two years ago.

South Simcoe police report the suspects were arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the break-in that happened in the early morning hours on June 8, 2021, at a private residence.

Police say the victim confronted the suspects, and a "violent struggle" ensued.

The suspects took off on foot and evaded the police.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have now arrested and charged a woman from Willow Beach, 43, a man from St. Thomas, 32, and a man from Sarnia, 36, with robbery, break and enter and aggravated assault.

Investigators determined it was a targeted robbery for a "quantity of cash."