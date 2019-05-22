Three adults and three children had to be taken to hospital following a serious two-vehicle collision in Innisfil.

Police say two patients, both adults, were airlifted to area hospitals with critical injuries.

A grey pickup truck with the significant damage to the front-end appears to have veered into the ditch. A child’s car seat could be seen lying on the ground beside the truck.

Details on how the collision occurred are not available at this time as South Simcoe Police continue to investigate.

Police say the 9th Line is closed in both directions between the 10th Sideroad and Yonge Street. It is expected to remain closed for several hours.