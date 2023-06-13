Threatening phone call prompts OPP hold and secure at Angus schools

Three public schools in Angus were temporarily placed in a hold and secure by Nottawasaga OPP on Tuesday afternoon after someone made a threatening phone call to an elementary school.

The Simcoe County District School Board said the doors were locked under the safety measure at Angus Morrison Elementary School around 11 a.m. for the police investigation.

As a precaution, Pine River Elementary School and Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School were also placed in a hold and secure.

The board told CTV News the OPP investigation determined the threat was not credible, and the hold and secures were lifted shortly before 1 p.m.

Students and staff are safe, and the school day resumed as usual at all three locations, the board noted.

During a hold and secure, activities resume inside the school as usual, but all exterior doors are locked, and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.