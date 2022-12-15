Thousands without power in Barrie and surrounding areas

An early Thursday morning wind storm has knocked out the power to more than 6,700 houses and businesses in the Barrie area.

Environment Canada's forecast is calling for ice pellets and snow to arrive later today.

However, on the front step of this storm is a powerful wind with damaging gusts up to 70 km/h.

"We’re experiencing scattered outages across southwestern and Central Ontario due to winds," said Tiziana Baccega, spokesperson with Hydro One.