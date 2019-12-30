BARRIE -- The countdown to this year's New Year's Eve bash in downtown Barrie is on.

City officials and crews have put in countless hours of planning to make it just right.

"It's things like logistics, time, weather, city building permits, electricity, it's a lot of stuff," Peter Latini said, owner of 3L productions.

The main stage and equipment will be set up today and tomorrow, just in time for thousands of people to gather to ring in 2020.

The party starts at 6 p.m. underneath the arch of Old City Hall, but if you want a good spot, city officials advise that you arrive early.

"It could be a few thousand, but it may even get up to 10-thousand people depending on the weather," community events coordinator Arin Donnelly said.

The night will feature something for the whole family.

"The entertainment lineup includes Splash and Boots, countdown for the kids with fireworks. Then we have The Hillbirds- a local band, Craig Cardiff, and The Trews as our headliners," Donnelly added.

Barrie police will be out in full force, ensuring the event is a smooth one.

"We will have officers from our community response unit, which patrols the downtown area; we will have regular force members in uniform. We will also have auxiliary members as well as some of our plain close officers down there," said Peter Leon, corporate communications with Barrie police.

Barrie Transit service is free on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. to help get everyone home safely.

If you plan to drive to the event, there is also plenty of free downtown parking available within walking distance of the event.