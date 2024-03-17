BARRIE
Barrie

    • Thousands visit Blue Mountain resort over March break

    Share

    As March break ends on Sunday, many families took advantage of the various activities at local resorts throughout Simcoe Muskoka.

    At Blue Mountain Resort, thousands of people visited the grounds of the resort during the March break, as the ski resort had events planned in the village.

    While the resort welcomed visitors during the break, thousands more took in the events on Sunday as the resort hosted it's St. Patrick's Day festivities.

    "There is something for everyone; we have live music, we have Irish dancers, and we have been keeping busy all week for families," said Emily Chambers, events coordinator at Blue Mountain Resort.

    In addition to the events, the resort had its ski hills open, allowing visitors to hit the slopes before the season ends.

    "Families can make great memories and take in some extraordinary adventures; we have thousands of families from all over the world visiting," said Chambers.

    Blue Mountain Resort says it plans to keep the ski hills open for a few more weeks as the team monitors the weather.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles

    North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Monday morning, its neighbours said, days after the end of the South Korean-U.S. military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News