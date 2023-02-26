Thousands participate in Simcoe County's Coldest Night of the Year fundraisers

Thousands of people participated in Coldest Night of the Year fundraisers across Simcoe County on Saturday, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the region's most vulnerable.

Orillia's event was the largest, with nearly 700 walkers helping to raise $197,463 to support the Lighthouse Orillia.

"If you're outside for more than a few minutes, it is really cold, and there are people that are experiencing homelessness that have nowhere to go," said Linda Goodall, Executive Director with the Lighthouse.

Goodall said at least 80 people stayed in a shelter or warming centre that is operated by the lighthouse Friday night.

"So all of that (funds raised) will support these people who need our help," she added.

Barrie's event saw 300 participants help to break a record for Youth Haven, raising just over $98,000 for the shelter.

Youth Haven is Simcoe County's only shelter for youth aged 16 to 24 experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless.

"The money is also used to provide meals to well over two dozen youth each day," said Lucy Gowers, executive director. "The staff, the board of directors and I are humbled by the support from the community."

Bradford West Gwillimbury's event raised over $57,000 for United Way Simcoe Muskoka, and Alliston's event raised $160,000 for S.H.I.F.T.

Collingwood and Gravenhurst each surpassed their targets, raising $186,000 and $140,000, respectively.