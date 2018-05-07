

CTV Barrie





The destruction left in the wake of Friday’s wind storm is still being realized across Ontario, as thousands of people wait for their lights to come back on.

Hydro One is still reporting outages for more than 14,000 customers across the province as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Here in central Ontario, the power company estimates more than 9,500 customers are still in the dark.

The hardest hit areas are in Bracebridge where 4,700 customers are without power, and in Fenelon Falls where 2,200 customers are in the dark.

For the latest information on Hydro One power outages click here

The workload for roofing companies right now seems endless after strong wind gusts ripped shingles from roofs.

"I’ve lived here for 10 years now and this is the first time this ever happened. It's just amazing how Mother Nature can take its course," says Damin Koomar.

City crews in Barrie were busy on Monday cleaning up broken and uprooted tree at some parks. They have repaired about $100,000 worth of traffic signals.

"We had about 50 signalized intersections that had broken heads. The forestry crews have received close to 70 phone calls," says Steve Rose, a city spokesperson.

Hydro One estimates power should be restored to most customers on Monday night, but it will take longer for people in more rural areas.