Thousands of dollars worth of tools and other items stolen from commercial vehicles in Innisfil
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 1:01PM EDT
South Simcoe Police are investigating thefts from several commercial vehicles in Innisfil.
They say several commercial vehicles vehicles that were parked at a business on Industrial Park Road were broken into sometime between Friday, April 5 and Monday, April 8.
According to police, tools and other items worth several thousand dollars were stolen.
Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact police.