Police are on high alert after a rash of break-ins in Mono Township.

Ten homes have been targeted in the area of Stonegate Avenue and First Line over the last 14 days. Police say the people responsible are in and out in minutes.

“My friend, they went over to the house for dinner and then when he come back home, he see the house. It was everything upside down,” says resident Rosalea Zito.

In one instance, OPP Const. Paul Nancekeville says $20,000 worth of jewellery was taken.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects are gaining entry through garages and basement windows. At this point, police think the break-ins may be connected.

“It appears to be similar that way because of the way the break-ins are happening and the way they are going seems to be consistent and similar,” says Nancekeville. “It's frustrating because we are the police force for that area. We want to catch these fellas and we want to put them in jail.”

Police say too many people are not securing their home well enough. They’re reminding people to lock all doors and windows.