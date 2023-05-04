Thousands expected to attend visitation for Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia
The City of Orillia will pay its respects to hometown boy Gordon Lightfoot this weekend.
The iconic Canadian singer-songwriter died Monday evening of natural causes at the age of 84, his longtime publicist said.
Lightfoot will be laid to rest in the same church he sang in as a choir boy, St. Paul's United Church on Peter Street North.
Fans are invited to attend the church on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. to pass by the closedcasket and give a final farewell to the legendary musician.
Lightfoot's impact felt in his hometown of Orillia, Ont. as fans mourn and celebrate his life
Organizers expect thousands to attend the visitation and say they are prepared to make accommodations if the lines become too long.
Peter Street will be closed outside the church starting around noon.
Church Reverend Ted Reeve said he's honoured Lightfoot is "coming home to where he began," adding the world-renowned entertainer maintained his relationship with the community, calling him a "big star and hometown guy."
"We have always very much appreciated him and the family stories of Gordy participating in the children's choirs, showing an early exceptional talent," Reeve said.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
