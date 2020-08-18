BARRIE, ONT. -- The local health unit's top doc says this week marks the lowest number of positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

A Barrie man is the latest to become infected with COVID-19, according to the health unit.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports the man contracted the virus after coming into contact with a positive case.

Still, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Charles Gardner, says it marks just four new cases this week. "We've not been that low in cases since we first started with cases the week of the eighth of March."

The health unit is also investigating a possible, unconfirmed case in an employee at a Canadian Tire store in Barrie's south end.

Even with a low case count, parents remain concerned with the start of school around the corner.

"My one daughter, she loves to hug and cuddle. She's very affectionate, and she's definitely going to struggle with this," said Tara Tolmie.

"There is no risk-free option with COVID-19, and it would be unrealistic to think that we can get through the next few months without some risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the school classroom," said Dr. Gardner.

The health unit will be actively involved with schools to reduce transmission and help prevent outbreaks.