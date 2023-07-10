This township may soon allow adult drinks at public parks

The Township of Tiny is looking into allowing open alcohol containers at public parks.

One city councillor says he would like to see parents able to enjoy parks as much as their children.

"When parents get here, oftentimes there aren't places to sit. There's nothing really for parents/adults to do. It [open alcohol] makes it so that parks are more of a social event, not just for kids but for parents and guardians as well.

Right now, if you go to the beach, I'd say just about any beach, you might see red solo cups, travel mugs or Yetis that most likely aren't carrying coffee on a sunny Saturday," said Steffen Walma.

Walma said he doesn't see much difference between the legalization of marijuana in Canada and open alcohol at parks.

"You can walk down the street with a lit joint, but you can't walk down the street with a beer. I don't understand the differences there," said Walma.

Toronto City Council recently approved this pilot program at 20 public parks, and Canada isn't the first to execute it.

"This system has been implemented in other parts of the world as well. Places in Europe and Italy specifically have playgrounds that are already licensed, and the municipalities provide cafés where you can purchase your beverages, whether that be coffee or alcoholic beverages. The model has been in place, and it works," said Walma.

The township's mayor supports the idea.

"I believe that the citizens of Tiny should be able to enjoy a libation on the public lands that we have in a responsible and citizen-like manner. It's all meant to make our lives better and enjoy our township even more," said Mayor David Evans.

The issue of open alcohol in public parks will be brought forward at the end of July council meeting, until then, the council hopes to hear feedback from the public.