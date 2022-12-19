This town is launching a fare-free transit program

Orangeville bus riders can keep their change in their pockets.

Beginning January 2, Orangeville is launching free fare on transit for the next two years.

"By removing the fares for Orangeville's transit, we are able to provide increased service to those who rely on it the most – our seniors, students, and those who are struggling with access to affordable transportation," said Mayor Lisa Post.

"Running this pilot will give the town the opportunity to see whether a fare-free model is feasible and beneficial to our residents. By encouraging more transit use, we will also be able to see a reduction in our carbon footprint, which in turn reduces the environmental impact by lowering the amount of vehicle emissions."

The fare-free pilot program is intended to help the town create a more environmentally sustainable future by providing more transit options to meet the needs of residents while simultaneously getting more vehicles off the roads.

"Over the next two years, town staff will continue to review and monitor the progress of this pilot program," said John Lackey, manager of operations and development. "Our hope is that we will see an increase in ridership, both from those who need it and those who might choose to take transit rather than driving around town."