This skate trail is now open to the public

BARRIE
    The skate trail at the Simcoe County Museum is now officially open.

    Skaters will glide past heritage buildings and forest pathways along the less-than-one-kilometre icy trail at the museum on Highway 26 in Minesing.

    All skaters are encouraged to wear CSA-approved helmets and must skate in the same clockwise direction along the trail.

    Headsets, cell phones, handheld devices, hockey pucks and sticks, food and drinks, toboggans, sleds, and dogs are not permitted on the ice.

    Skate aids are allowed, but carrying children while skating is not.

    Children under 12 must have an adult with them, and everyone on the skate trail must have skates on.

    Tickets can be purchased on the same day you plan to visit. Skate trail admission includes entrance to the museum and costs $10 per adult (25+) and $8 for those four to 24 years old (for non-members). Preschool children are free.

    The skate trail is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

