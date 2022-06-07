This road tops the list of the worst in central Ontario: CAA

Simcoe County roads topped the list of CAA's Worst Roads in Central Ontario.

The majority of those who voted were drivers, while cyclists and pedestrians accounted for about 25 per cent.

Most cited potholes as the main reason for nominating a road, followed by poor road maintenance and insufficient cycling infrastructure.

Roads were nominated in 182 municipalities across Ontario.

Laclie Street in Orillia ranked number one among the five worst roads in Central Ontario, which consists of Bruce County, Dufferin County, Grey County, Muskoka and Simcoe County.

The remaining four worst roads in Central Ontario are in the City of Barrie:

2. Essa Road

3. Huronia Road

4. Duckworth Street

5. Lockhart Road

Meanwhile, Hamilton made the number one spot for having the worst road in Ontario, followed by Eglinton Avenue in Toronto and Barker Street in Prince Edward County.