'This may be a first,' Police arrest man carting stolen garden shed across town

Police were called to the downtown core in Hanover Wednesday night for reports of a man carting away a garden shed on foot.

"This might be a first," Hanover Police Chief Chris Knoll posted to social media with a picture of the man using a pallet jack to move the shed along the sidewalk.

Knoll said the garden shed was reported stolen from the other end of town.

"Thanks to citizens who called police, this suspect and the garden shed were located," Knoll said.

The police chief noted the shed was later returned to the rightful owner, along with the pallet jack, which Knoll said was also stolen.