This little piggy was found hoofing it in a Tim Hortons parking lot in Collingwood early on Monday morning.

The piglet was picked up by animal control and brought to the Georgian Triangle Humane Society where the staff has affectionately dubbed him ‘Tim Bit.’

The staff says this is the first time they’ve taken in a pig, believed to be a very young, domesticated, Vietnamese mini pig.

A local farmer will be caring for the piglet for a few days to see if his owner comes forward.

They say the little guy appears to be in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call the humane society.