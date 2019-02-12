For people who depend on critical medical appointments, there is no such thing as a snow day.

“I don’t get a choice. If I don’t come here it’s my life.”

Reg Jones is just one of the nearly 50 people who have appointments booked at a dialysis clinic on Tuesday, amid the blowing snow, white-out conditions, and gusty winds.

The dialysis patients come from all corners of Simcoe County and can’t risk missing their appointments.

“This is what keeps them alive,” says Dr. Derek Benjamin, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. “If they don’t get their treatment done, they will end up short of breath and in emerg.”

Hospital staff has been bracing for this winter storm since early Tuesday morning, and making sure there are contingency plans in place.

“Our senior clinical leaders have already been calling their staff to make sure they know there is extra travel time. Staff that is currently in the building are prepared to stay,” explains Kathy Clark, Director of Security and Safety at RVH.

Police are advising that unless you have to leave home, stay put.

Several programs are cancelled across the region for Tuesday evening, it's best to call ahead before venturing out.