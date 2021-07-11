BARRIE, ONT. -- Sunset Park in Collingwood received a love-filled makeover after it was vandalized with racist and homophobic graffiti earlier this week.

Hundreds came together to cover up the graffiti and gave the park a "love bomb" makeover by covering the playground in bright colours and hearts.

City Councillor Tina Comi organized the initiative and says that this act symbolizes the meaning of community.

"It means everything," says Comi. "We had local artists come out and donate their time, so it was the ideal response for Collingwood."

Participants were able to turn the playground into a colourful, inclusive space in a matter of hours.

Local paint stores donated all the tools and equipment to complete the artwork.

"This is the perfect Collingwood response to a terrible act," Comi says. "Collingwood is a loving, inclusive community."

Provincial police had appealed for witnesses or security footage on Friday after discovering the inappropriate graffiti spray-painted on playground equipment.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Collingwood OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.