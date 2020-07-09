BARRIE, ONT. -- A Lefroy couple plans to enjoy some stress-free days after winning $100,000 with Lotto 6/49.

Jennifer and Lee Clarke matched the last six Encore numbers in the March 18 draw for the big win.

The couple plans to pay off some bills and put the rest in the bank.

“We can enjoy our lives and not worry so much about the stress of the day to day. This is great,” they said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Good Day Mart on Killarney Beach Road in Lefroy.