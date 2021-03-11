BARRIE, ONT. -- The past year living in a pandemic has been especially challenging for health-care and frontline workers.

"This has been a gruelling, scary year during which our staff and physicians worried for their own safety and that of their families," says Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) President and CEO Janice Skot.

The Barrie hospital's president recalls one year ago when the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic.

"In those early days, directives and guidelines changed constantly as the world learned more about the novel coronavirus.

It was uncharted territory, and hospitals had to shift direction on a dime. The uncertainty was overwhelming as we tried to imagine the pandemic's path," Skot says.

Over the year, the hospital treated over 235 infected patients. Another 41 patients died with the virus.

Skot says the first virus-related death on March 11, 2020, at RVH also marked the first COVID-19 death in Ontario.

"It shook us. The pandemic and the seriousness of this virus suddenly became very real at RVH," she says.

The hospital changed its protocols, shut out visitors and added protective equipment, and that was just the beginning.

"Scheduled surgeries were cancelled to create bed capacity. RVH's beloved 'Blue Brigade' volunteers were suspended and, sadly, are still not present in our health centre," she says.

Skot expresses concern with residents who may not understand the risks associated with the virus and, now, the variants of concern in the community.

"Some people who are not in health care or are in zones with low case counts may not realize how quickly and invisibly this virus can spread, which we tragically saw in Roberta Place," she says.

Roberta Place Long-Term Care Home in Barrie was devastated by an outbreak, with 71 deaths and over 230 infections among residents and staff. The situation took more than six weeks to control.

Still, amid dark days and challenging times, Skot remains optimistic, saying, "We have learned many lessons."

"In December, we opened a vaccine site where clinic and mobile vaccinators have given more than 50,000 shots of hope to people from across the region," the hospital's president explained.

"Brighter days are ahead," she concludes.