'This feels great!': Barrie transit driver wins big with instant scratch ticket
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:32PM EST
Robert Garland, 54, of Barrie, won with Instant Holiday Winnings. (OLG)
BARRIE -- A Barrie transit driver is celebrating after winning $100,000 with the Instant Holiday Winnings lottery scratch ticket.
"This feels great," said 54-year-old Robert Garland said when he picked up his cheque. "I scratched the ticket at the store, and then scanned it to double-check I had won."
The married father of two plans to pay off his mortgage.
The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Highway 26 in Stayner.