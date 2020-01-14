BARRIE -- A Barrie transit driver is celebrating after winning $100,000 with the Instant Holiday Winnings lottery scratch ticket.

"This feels great," said 54-year-old Robert Garland said when he picked up his cheque. "I scratched the ticket at the store, and then scanned it to double-check I had won."

The married father of two plans to pay off his mortgage.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Highway 26 in Stayner.