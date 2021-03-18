BARRIE, ONT. -- Police arrested a 56-year-old man after a series of collisions and a slew of driving infractions, police say.

Dufferin provincial police say they received multiple concerned calls around noon Thursday about a driver heading north on Highway 10 in Orangeville. They say his car hit a road sign, struck a vehicle and drove off running a red light.

Police say the man also blew through two stop signs in front of a public school.

Police allege the man then drove into oncoming traffic before driving over a curb and crashing onto a front lawn. The vehicle finally stopped its path of destruction between two homes on Oakridge Drive.

In a release, provincial police said, "The driver of today's incident drove impaired through one of our school zones mounting a curb in front of the school. This could have had a horrific ending."

The accused is charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation, possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to remain a the scene of an accident.