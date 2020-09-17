Advertisement
Third suspect charged in connection with Clearview shooting
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police made another arrest in connection with a shooting in Clearview Township in March.
On Tuesday, a 32-year-old Brampton man was charged with several crimes, including attempted murder, indignity to a body and aggravated assault.
This is the third man to be arrested and charged as part of the investigation.
Police responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight on March 2 at a home on Collingwood Clearview Townline near 36/37 Nottawasaga Sideroad.
The victim was taken to a Toronto area trauma centre and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
That same morning, Toronto police found the body of a 36-year-old man, who they believe died as a result of the shooting in Clearview.
A 48-year-old Toronto man and a 33-year-old Scarborough man are also facing charges related to the shooting.