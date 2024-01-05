Third suspect arrested in Bradford kidnapping case

An Innisfil man faces several charges in connection with an ongoing kidnapping investigation that started in November.

South Simcoe police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday, the third suspect accused of confining and assaulting a man, who police said eventually managed to escape his alleged captors.

In mid-November, police said a 32-year-old man had been reported missing after attending a house in Bradford the day before to visit a friend. They said sometime later, two suspects arrived and assaulted him, and took him to another residence in King Township, where they allegedly held him against his will and continued to assault him.

The two suspects, a 46-year-old man of no fixed address and a 25-year-old man from Toronto were arrested and charged after police executed search warrants at two residences in Bradford and King Township.

It remains unclear if the man and the three accused knew each other.

The latest individual arrested was held in police custody to await a bail hearing on charges of armed kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, armed robbery, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, and failing to comply with an undertaking.