

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Provincial police were kept busy overnight on Monday investigating a rash of break-ins at multiple businesses across Midland.

Police say the first alarm sounded just before 1 a.m. on Midland Avenue and then eight more break-and-enters were discovered throughout the night.

The suspect(s) targeted cash boxes and cash registers and caused considerable property damage to the businesses, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.