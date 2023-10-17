Thieves target e-bikes in Barrie: Police offer tips to safeguard yours

Police in Barrie warn that one lock may not be sufficient to protect your e-bike from theft.

The alert comes after police received a report about an e-bike theft that happened in broad daylight on Oct. 5.

Police say the e-bike was left locked outside a Bradford Street business while the owner went inside.

The black Emmo Wild Pro-model e-bike with 26-inch all-terrain fat tires is valued at over $3,300.

"It would appear that e-bikes are being targeted by thieves, and police are warning that one lock may not be enough to protect your investment," the service stated in a release on Tuesday.

Police recommend using a second lock, removing the battery, or disabling the bike as additional security measures to prevent theft.

They ask anyone with information on this theft to contact the authorities via email or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.