

CTV Barrie





Thieves swiped a wallet while at a Barrie grocery store and made thousands of dollars in purchases.

Barrie police say the victim was checking out at the Sobey’s on Mapleview Drive on March 10 when his wallet was stolen.

According to police, one of the thieves can be seen on surveillance video making note of the victim’s pin. A woman is then seen moving behind the victim. This is when police believe she swiped the wallet from the man’s coat pocket.

Investigators say the suspects racked up $7,500 in expenses on four different credit and debit cards.

The first suspect is described as a white man, 35 to 45 years old, with a dark beard. He was seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a brown scarf, black toque and dark pants.

The second suspect is described as a 30 to 40-year-old white woman. She was seen wearing a black jacket with fur trim on the hood and a hat with fur trimmed ear flaps.

Spree of thefts in Barrie

Barrie police say this is just one of several thefts they’ve seen in the last month. They’re currently looking for at least seven suspects for different thefts.

According to police, one woman was caught stealing from the Winners on Bayfield Street.

Last week, a man and woman worked together to rip Cabela's off, taking more than $800 worth of clothing before driving off in a silver Jeep Liberty.

On Monday, police say a man and woman worked as a team to steal bottles of liquor from the new LCBO on Cundles Road East.

Police are still looking for all these suspects and are asking for the public's help.